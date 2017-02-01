Irish Dual Nationals Exempt From Trump Immigration Order - US Embassy

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson Iranian President Slams 'Newcomer' Trump Administration Over Immigration Order

BELFAST (Sputnik) — Irish passport holders who have dual citizenship with Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen will be admitted to the United States as before with a valid visa, the spokesman said.

"The US Embassy ‎in Dublin will also process visa applications from said dual nationals," he stated.

Irish lawmakers and human rights groups have condemned Trump’s order and urged Prime Minister Enda Kenny not to comply with the ban at Irish airports as it may violate Irish law.

The embassy would not comment on a statement from Ireland’s Department of Transport that one person was denied entry to the United States from the Dublin airport. A department spokesman confirmed the incident to Sputnik on Monday.

Kenny has ordered a full review of the airport pre-clearance procedures established in a bilateral agreement with the United States.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. Australian and Canadian dual citizens are said to also be exempt from the Trump travel ban.

Amnesty International Ireland Colm O’Gorman told Sputnik it called on Ireland’s Prime Minister Enda Kenny to publicly speak out against Trump’s executive order, adding that the United States responded to a global refugee emergency by "obliterating the most basic principles of human rights."

O’Gorman said Amnesty hoped Kenny would publicly and privately condemn the order when he visits the White House in March for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.