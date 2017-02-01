Register
19:55 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Dublin, Ireland

    Irish Dual Nationals Exempt From Trump Immigration Order - US Embassy

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 3911

    Irish nationals who hold dual citizenship with one of the seven countries banned by US President Donald Trump’s executive order can still apply for US visa, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Dublin told Sputnik.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Iranian President Slams 'Newcomer' Trump Administration Over Immigration Order
    BELFAST (Sputnik) — Irish passport holders who have dual citizenship with Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen will be admitted to the United States as before with a valid visa, the spokesman said.

    "The US Embassy ‎in Dublin will also process visa applications from said dual nationals," he stated.

    Irish lawmakers and human rights groups have condemned Trump’s order and urged Prime Minister Enda Kenny not to comply with the ban at Irish airports as it may violate Irish law.

    The embassy would not comment on a statement from Ireland’s Department of Transport that one person was denied entry to the United States from the Dublin airport. A department spokesman confirmed the incident to Sputnik on Monday.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    'Price is Too High': This is Why Trump is 'More Right Than Wrong' in US Immigration Policy
    Kenny has ordered a full review of the airport pre-clearance procedures established in a bilateral agreement with the United States.

    On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. Australian and Canadian dual citizens are said to also be exempt from the Trump travel ban.

    Amnesty International Ireland Colm O’Gorman told Sputnik it called on Ireland’s Prime Minister Enda Kenny to publicly speak out against Trump’s executive order, adding that the United States responded to a global refugee emergency by "obliterating the most basic principles of human rights."

    O’Gorman said Amnesty hoped Kenny would publicly and privately condemn the order when he visits the White House in March for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

    Related:

    Trump's Immigration Order Not Aimed Against Any Religion - UAE Foreign Minister
    49% of Americans Approve of Trump's Immigration Order - Poll
    California May Become Sanctuary State to Fight Trump’s Immigration Policy
    Tags:
    immigration order, Donald Trump, United States, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Anti-China Mood, Huh?
    Undeclared War?
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok