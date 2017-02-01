German Media Suspects Kiev of Deliberately Fueling Conflict in Donbass

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian government is trying to aggravate the situation in the country so that US President Donald Trump would abandon his plans on lifting sanctions against Moscow.

"The Ukrainian military is currently trying to shift the situation at the front line to their favor. Apparently, they accept the fact that tensions are increasing […]. Behind this position, according to some members of the German administration, could be an attempt to worsen the situation to the extent that US President Donald Trump's plans to ease the sanctions are suspended," the newspaper wrote.

"According to Berlin's interpretation, Poroshenko is ready to do anything to prevent the withdrawal of the sanctions," the article said.

At the same time, German authorities believe that Kiev's calculation can prove counterproductive. For instance, Donald Trump could ease the sanctions against Moscow regardless of how the situation in Ukraine might develop.

"In this case, Kiev will have to face double damage: an improvement in the situation for Russia with the simultaneous intensification of the conflict in the Eastern Ukraine. Whether it is possible to dissuade Kiev from its own provocations, Berlin doesn't dare to predict," the article said.

Earlier, the German government condemned the escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and called for the introduction of a humanitarian pause.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.