Iranian President Slams 'Newcomer' Trump Administration Over Immigration Order

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rouhani said, as cited by the Fars news agency, that Trump revealed the "hypocrisy" of Washington when the travel ban was announced.

The Iranian leader clarified that Trump "took measures which merely target a number of our dear citizens or Muslims," when Washington never voiced opposition to the Iranian people.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

In immediate response to the executive order, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement which labeled the order a "clear insult" to Iran and the Islamic world. It further read that that Tehran would take reciprocal steps "in order to safeguard the rights of its citizens," until the ban was lifted.