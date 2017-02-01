Register
18:25 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    John McCain

    Trump's Plan to Mend Ties With Russia to 'Face Fierce Opposition' From US Hawks

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    212030

    US President Donald Trump has tried to stay true to his election promise to improve relations with Russia, but this initiative will run into opposition from those among the Democrats and the Republicans who want Washington to adhere to a tough stance on Moscow, Russian political analyst Alexei Zudin told Sputnik.

    "Taking into account Trump's previous actions, one could assume that the US president intends to deliver on this campaign promise," the analyst said, adding that Trump has pledged to search for a positive agenda in Washington's relations with Moscow.

    Zudin, a member of the expert council at the Institute of Socio-Economic and Political Research, maintained that carrying out this plan into practice will be hard.

    "A bilateral coalition of those opposed to improving relations between the United States and Russia and in favor of maintaining a hard line [on Moscow] has emerged," he said. "This is why this initiative has faced and will face fierce opposition."

    Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin adjusts his sunglasses as he watches an air show during MAKS-2011, the International Aviation and Space Show, in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, on August 17, 2011
    © AFP 2016/ DMITRY KOSTYUKOV
    Exit of Europe's 'Old Anti-Putin Bureaucracy' to Usher in New Era in Russia-EU Relations
    Indeed, last week, Senator John McCain, a bitter critic of the Kremlin, referred to a possible lift of anti-Russian sanctions as "a reckless course," promising to work with his colleagues to "codify sanctions against Russia into law." Earlier, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said that the Trump administration is considering removing the restrictive measures Washington imposed on Moscow following the outbreak of the Ukrainian civil war.

    Trump has repeatedly indicated that he is interested in improving relations with Moscow, adding that both countries could join efforts to tackle international terrorism in Syria and the Middle East. Both leaders have already spoken twice, with their second phone conversation lasting approximately an hour. 

    The White House described Trump's call with Vladimir Putin as "a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," adding that both presidents were hopeful that the two sides "can move quickly" to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern.

    Su-34
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia Sees 'Unlimited Possibilities' in Anti-Daesh Cooperation With US
    Zudin commented on the format of the latest conversation.

    "The US president was not the only one taking part in the call. The vice-president and several members of the Trump team were also present," he said. "This is important. This indicates that Trump has tried to offset potential negative implications of the conversation and prevent his opponents [from using it against him]."

    The political analyst also singled out areas of potential cooperation between the two countries.

    "These include joint efforts to tackle Daesh in Syria and the Middle East; security, nuclear missiles and strategic stability; as well as issues related to expanding and boosting economic cooperation between our countries," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    NATO's Future Depends on 'What Relationship Trump Forms With Putin'
    Broad Anti-Terrorism Coalition Including US, Russia Possible - Trump’s Adviser
    US Senator Says Trump Yet to Reach Out on Anti-Russian Sanctions Bill
    Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee Backs Trump's Executive Order on Migration
    Tags:
    hardliners, US foreign policy, US-Russia relations, US-Russia dialogue, bilateral relations, cooperation, opposition, Donald Trump, John McCain, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      It's absolutely startling that the idea of detente with Russia- the goal of many generations since 1917, is treated as some kind of orphan in the room.
      It's based on the ghost of the unipolar world and a rash of competing ideologies that hide their secret, indeed their inherent animosity to Russia, except to their deepest initiates. Of course, the deep state which oversaw how leftist radicalism and neoconservatism were embedded into the liberal establishment are able to profit from the ignorance of the rank and file. So no, we can't expect anyone from the media, think tanks, or the hard left to proclaim President Trump as a peacemaker.
      This is why building awareness about Russia is critical. Paleoconservatives like Pat Buchanan and even the delighful and thoroughly charming KT Mcfarland have the gravitas to confront both the lying liberal order media and McCain's cold warrior incendiary garbage.
    • Reply
      Aitken
      hannoi john mcsongbird, washed up has been
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok