Norway Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Entry Visa Rejections

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — According to a ministry's statement, the summoning followed an official protest note, which had been earlier sent through other diplomatic channels.

The ministry insists that meetings between parliamentarians is an important element of a political dialogue, while the refusal of entry visas is unfounded and unfair.

The Norwegian parliament said earlier on Wednesday that its Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense delegation has postponed its visit to Moscow after several delegates experienced problems with receiving Russian visas.

According to Norwegian media, Liberal Party leader Trine Skei Grande and Socialist Left Party member and former Environment Minister Bard Vegar Solhjell were among those who had problems getting a Russian visa.