16:55 GMT +301 February 2017
    Painted Matryoshka dolls, or Russian nesting dolls, bearing the faces of German Chancellor Angela Merkel an US President-elect Donald Trump

    EU 'Facing Existential Problems, Unable to Counterbalance Trump's Policy'

    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    339661

    The EU leadership's claims for being a leading force on the global stage are unfounded. The EU is suffering from a variety of structural problems as well as the inconsistency of the actions of its member states within the Union and on the international arena, German Die Zeit newspaper wrote.

    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Needs to Cut Red Tape, Taxes to Overcome Economic Crisis - Austria’s Hofer
    Europe is going through hard times. Over the past couple of years, the EU was unable to make any significant progress in any of the main directions of its development.

    Many projects in the field of foreign and security policy have failed, while many common economic incentives have been opposed by some member states or others.

    "The EU must admit the fact that in recent years it has not been able to achieve much neither in terms of developing a common foreign and security strategy, nor in establishing the rules of an economic and stability pact, constantly having to face the domination of individual interests of the member states," the article said.

    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    'Existential Crisis' in Europe to Result in 'Other Countries Leaving EU'
    Another serious problem is that "many citizens are skeptical about the European integration process." This trend, according to the author, was clearly reflected in the decision of the Brits to withdraw from the EU.

    "The EU is at a crucial juncture. It has to ask itself whether it dares to integrate further, when it's facing a strong resistance from some countries," the article said.

    At the same time, Gerken believes that the new US administration is unlikely to be a reliable partner for the EU. The negative attitude of new US president Donald Trump to the trade liberalization as well as possible withdrawal of the US from the TTIP will be a serious blow to Europe, he said.

    He also added that the EU is now unable to defend its interests in relations with Washington.

    "The EU is currently unable to counterbalance Trump's policy. It must first resolve its existential problems," the author concluded.

    crisis, EU, Europe, United States
      marcanhalt
      "Existential", you say? Europe has not been right in the head for a long time now. It happens when you are on welfare too long.
      NATOisEVIL
      The EU is a dying beast, and the sooner it dies the better.
