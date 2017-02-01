EU 'Facing Existential Problems, Unable to Counterbalance Trump's Policy'

Europe is going through hard times. Over the past couple of years, the EU was unable to make any significant progress in any of the main directions of its development.

Many projects in the field of foreign and security policy have failed, while many common economic incentives have been opposed by some member states or others.

"The EU must admit the fact that in recent years it has not been able to achieve much neither in terms of developing a common foreign and security strategy, nor in establishing the rules of an economic and stability pact, constantly having to face the domination of individual interests of the member states," the article said.

Another serious problem is that "many citizens are skeptical about the European integration process." This trend, according to the author, was clearly reflected in the decision of the Brits to withdraw from the EU.

"The EU is at a crucial juncture. It has to ask itself whether it dares to integrate further, when it's facing a strong resistance from some countries," the article said.

At the same time, Gerken believes that the new US administration is unlikely to be a reliable partner for the EU. The negative attitude of new US president Donald Trump to the trade liberalization as well as possible withdrawal of the US from the TTIP will be a serious blow to Europe, he said.

He also added that the EU is now unable to defend its interests in relations with Washington.

"The EU is currently unable to counterbalance Trump's policy. It must first resolve its existential problems," the author concluded.