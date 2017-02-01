Register
15:22 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Soldiers from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy watch as the USS Blue Ridge arrives at a port in Shanghai, Friday, May 6, 2016

    'Cold War' in the Pacific: US-China Tensions Risk 'Spiraling Out of Control'

    © AP Photo/
    Politics
    Get short URL
    05610

    Donald Trump appears to be allergic to the foreign policy rule book which previous US administrations employed to deal with Beijing, with Chinese leadership indicating that they are ready to play tough if needed. Analysts are concerned that the already complicated relationship between the two powers is likely to become increasingly strained.

    "Under Trump, increasing tensions risk spiraling out of control and building up like an avalanche. This is the new quality of relations between the US and China," Russian political analyst and military expert Vasily Kashin told Vzglyad.

    The analyst added that Trump was correct in maintaining that Obama's strategy in the Pacific was not sound, but warned that the current US president "does not always have the knowledge" necessary to understand the implications of his actions.

    "It is evident that Trump tends to question fundamental truths which everyone has long agreed not to discuss," he added, referring for instance to the "One China" policy.

    The "One China" policy has been at the heart of the bilateral relationship since the 1970s when Washington cut formal ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with Beijing. President Trump's phone conversation with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen marked a departure from this policy, angering Beijing. His criticism of China's trade policies and activities in the South China Sea has also done little to alleviate tensions.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    Import Tax of 45% Would Decimate Chinese Exports to US
    Beijing has openly expressed its concern with Trump's policies. Last month, in an editorial published on its website China's Central Military Commission warned that "'a war within the president's term' or a 'war breaking out tonight' are not just slogans, they are becoming a practical reality." 

    These developments prompted Theo Sommer, a German newspaper editor and intellectual, to warn that a threat of war was emerging in the Pacific. "It is there that China, the rising world power, and the United States, the hitherto hegemonic power, are competing for supremacy the old-fashioned way," he wrote for Die Zeit.

    "It remains to be seen whether ominous actions will follow ominous rhetoric. But peace is unquestionably more fragile in Asia than in Europe," he added. "In the Pacific, there is a Cold War between China and the United States which could overshadow the entire first half of the 21st century. And it cannot be ruled out that the confrontation would turn into a hot war either on purpose or because of an accident."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Does China Have New 10-Warhead Long-Range Missile?
    US Study on 'Decapitating' Russia, China May Raise Fear of Surprise Nuke Attack
    "Made in USA": Is It Possible for Apple to Stop Manufacturing iPhone in China?
    Free Trade Leader: China Poised to 'Fill the Vacuum' After US Kills Off TPP
    Tags:
    One China policy, tensions, Cold War, US foreign policy, Donald Trump, Pacific, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok