Saudi-Backed Syrian Opposition Schools UN Envoy De Mistura Over 'Intenvention'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he would select the delegates for Geneva talks himself if a united Syrian opposition delegation is not formed by February 8.

"Mr. De Mistura talks about his intention to form a delegation of the opposition is unacceptable and is a disregard for the ability of representatives of the Syrian people. The delegation of the Syrian people is only formed by the representatives of the Syrian people. Can Mr. De Mistura intervene in the formation of Assad's delegation?" the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, a spokesman of the Syria's Tomorrow Movement told Sputnik that differing visions on the future of Syria among the opposition parties make it extremely difficult to form a unified front, adding that the group opposes the "official" opposition's activities, namely "lenience" toward al-Nusra Front terrorist group, "which is unacceptable."