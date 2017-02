CAIRO (Sputnik) — Akbik said Syria's Tomorrow Movement had opposed the "official" opposition's activities, namely "lenience" toward al-Nusra Front terrorist group, "which is unacceptable."

"This task is extremely difficult because of the large number of different opposition spectra and the many disagreements about the best way toward political changes in Syria," Akbik said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he would select the delegates for Geneva talks himself if a united Syrian opposition delegation is not formed by February 8.