Israeli President Apologizes to Mexico for Netanyahu's Wall Tweet

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – In a phone conversation with Pena Nieto, Rivlin called the incident a "misunderstanding," the Israeli president's press service stated.

"I am sorry for any harm caused by this misunderstanding but we should remember that it was a misunderstanding. I am sure we will manage to leave the issue behind us," Rivlin said.

The Isreali president added he was sure that nobody wanted to compare the situation in Israel with the situation in Mexico.

The Mexican leader noted that the original interpretation of Netanyahu’s tweet was inevitable but added that Mexico was willing to maintain close cooperation with Israel.

On January 28, Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter page that Trump was right adding that construction of the wall was a great success and a great idea to stop illegal immigration.

President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 28 января 2017 г.

​The following day, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Mexico was surprised and disappointed by the statement of Netanyahu.