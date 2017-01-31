© AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV Russian Envoy Says Kiev Convening OSCE Meeting 'Diplomatic Cover' Amid Avdiivka Fighting

VIENNA (Sputnik) – The OSCE official pointed out that Russia was worried by the sharp increase of hostilities in Donbass.

"Kiev’s actions pose a growing threat to the people of Donbass and Ukrainian Army’s servicemen," Lukashevich said, as quoted by the Twitter page of the Russian Mission to OSCE.

"We urge Kiev to stop making the people of Donbass hostages of the policy aimed at keeping constant tensions … Kiev should stop military operations, attempts to seize additional territories, shelling of DPR [Donetsk People’s Republic] positions & residential areas," Lukashevich stressed.

Lukashevich added that it was important to make Ukraine cease attempts to gain military victories in Donbass giving up the Minsk agreements.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka has been tense for several days with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity under the temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). Both parties are accusing each other of being responsible for escalation of fighting.