Register
21:11 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport

    Flemish Party Calls on EU to Follow in Trump's Footsteps on Immigration

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 17 0 0

    The EU should follow the lead of US President Donald Trump who temporarily banned refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the country and regain control over the bloc's borders to keep people posing threat outside, a member of the right-wing Flemish Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) party, Bart Claes, told Sputnik.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Why Trump's Executive Order Has Nothing to Do With 'Muslim Ban'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump signed an executive order on Friday blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspending entry for nationals of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

    “Europe should definitely follow the example of the United States and take back control over its borders. We should determine who can enter our nations and who cannot, we should only let people enter after a thorough background check and if necessary we should be able to ban people from countries that pose a risk,” Claes said.

    Claes believes that the new US leader puts US citizens first and Europe should also prioritize safety of its citizens.

    “Each nation has the right to determine who can or can’t enter its borders. The globalists have undermined this principle, and the results of that fatal mistake have not been pretty,” Claes added.

    On Sunday, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said that Belgium would not follow the suit of US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. He added that Belgian government would follow developments closely to assess possible implications of the US entry ban for Belgian citizens.

    Related:

    Trump Immigration Executive Order Not Travel Ban, But Temporary Pause for Review
    Austrian Party Considers Trump's Immigration Order 'In No Way Acceptable'
    Trump's Immigration Order Policy Inefficient, Isolates Countries - French PM
    Why Trump's Executive Order Has Nothing to Do With 'Muslim Ban'
    Tags:
    immigration order, Donald Trump, Belgium, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok