Flemish Party Calls on EU to Follow in Trump's Footsteps on Immigration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump signed an executive order on Friday blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspending entry for nationals of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

“Europe should definitely follow the example of the United States and take back control over its borders. We should determine who can enter our nations and who cannot, we should only let people enter after a thorough background check and if necessary we should be able to ban people from countries that pose a risk,” Claes said.

Claes believes that the new US leader puts US citizens first and Europe should also prioritize safety of its citizens.

“Each nation has the right to determine who can or can’t enter its borders. The globalists have undermined this principle, and the results of that fatal mistake have not been pretty,” Claes added.

On Sunday, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said that Belgium would not follow the suit of US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. He added that Belgian government would follow developments closely to assess possible implications of the US entry ban for Belgian citizens.