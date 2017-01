© AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV Russian Envoy Says Kiev Convening OSCE Meeting 'Diplomatic Cover' Amid Avdiivka Fighting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian town of Avdiivka located on the demarcation line has been under attack since Sunday. Water and power supplies were reportedly cut off in the town on Monday.

"Nothing else but a provocation," Peskov told the Russian Dozhd television channel, commenting on the aggravation of the situation in the region.

Peskov said earlier Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.