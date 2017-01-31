UK Lawmaker Warns of Riots If Brexit Bill Blocked in Parliament

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville British Politicians Begin Brexit Trigger Talks After Landmark Court Ruling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Pennycook, blocking of the Bill by the House of Commons, the lower house of UK Parliament, would “lead to Theresa May calling, and winning, a snap general election – and forcing through an even harder Brexit.”

“It would exacerbate the divisions that the referendum has exposed, it would be a gift to the far right, it might even cause civil disturbances in parts of the country,” Pennycook told the BBC.

The Brexit Bill debate in the lower house of UK parliament started on Tuesday January 31, 2017, to end up Wednesday midnight when members of parliament are to vote on whether to adopt the bill that would enable the UK government to start the Brexit process before the end of March, triggering the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.