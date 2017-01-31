Presidential Candidate Le Pen Refuses to Return Misspent Money to EU Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Bureau for combating fraud (OLAF) has discovered in late 2016 that Le Pen’s fake Cabinet head Catherine Griset has earned almost $322,000, which Le Pen has to return to the EU Parliament until January 31.

"I will not be subjected to the persecution, to the decision taken unilaterally by the political opponents," Le Pen said, as quoted by the Ouest-France newspaper, adding that the decision on reimbursement was taken without any proofs.

The EU Parliament may launch a procedure against Le Pen, which will make it possible to deduct approximately a half of the amount from the next payments to the lawmaker until the expenditure is paid back.

Le Pen and The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon are expected to lead during the first round of the French presidential election, which will take place on April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.