Austrian Party Considers Trump's Immigration Order 'In No Way Acceptable'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of the consequences of Trump's executive order was suspension of the so-called Iranian Lautenberg Program under which Austria was serving as transfer point for non-Muslim citizens of Iran seeking relocation to the United States over alleged risk at home. Following the program’s suspension Austria has blocked about 300 Iranians seeking US asylum.

"We condemn the measures that president Trump has taken on Friday. In a free and democratic world this can't be the way and this is in no way acceptable. Human beings all over the world and also in Austria are suffering from this order," Niedermuhlbichler said.

Trump’s order, aiming to boost the country's security, has sparked controversy around the world and led to multiple protests in the United States.

At the same time, a poll by Rasmussen Reports revealed on Monday that over a half of US citizens (56 percent) support Trump’s decision to partially curb immigration until the government finds better ways to keep out potential terrorists.