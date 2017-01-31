Russian Envoy Says Kiev Convening OSCE Meeting on Avdiivka 'Diplomatic Cover'

© AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV Kremlin Says Ukrainian Independent Battalions Involved in Avdiivka Attack

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian town of Avdiivka located on the demarcation line in the Donetsk region has been under attack since Sunday. Water and power supplies were reportedly cut off in the town on Monday.

"The armed forces of Ukraine are on the offensive in Avdiivka, and the permanent representative of Ukraine is convening the OSCE Permanent Council's special meeting for a diplomatic cover. Whom does he want to deceive?" Lukashevich said as cited in the diplomatic mission's Tweet.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.