UK Envoy to UN Calls for Probe if Iran Missile Launch Violated UNSC Resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Rycroft noted there is a wide range of issues regarding Iran that are of concern at present, including the alleged ballistic missile test, but also regional security and the future of the 2015 dal between Iran and the P5 +1 countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany.

"First of all, we need confirmation that the test has happened and if that is the case as it appears it will be then an investigation will be an appropriate next step. We will see about that," Rycroft said.

When concluding the nuclear deal, members of the UN Security Council had hoped Iran would be a responsible regional partner, but its policy on Syria, Iraq and Lebanon constitute an "obstacle to peace in the region."

On Sunday, media reported that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test near Semnan, 225 kilometers (140 miles) east of Tehran.