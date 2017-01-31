UK Foreign Secretary Johnson Calls Reports of Iran’s Missile Test 'Concerning'

© AFP 2016/ ATTA KENARE Why Iran Ended Up on Trump's List of Countries Posing Terrorist Threat to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Sunday, media reports suggested that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test near Semnan, in 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Tehran.

“Very concerning reports of Iran missile test will be discussed at the UN Security Council today. Would be inconsistent with UN resolution,” Johnson wrote on his Twitter account.

Very concerning reports of Iran missile test will be discussed at the UN Security Council today. Would be inconsistent with UN resolution — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 31 января 2017 г.

Earlier on Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief’s spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said that the European Union was concerned about the latest ballistic missile test conducted and urged Tehran to abstain from further actions that could negatively affect the mutual trust.