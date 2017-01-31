UK Foreign Secretary Johnson Calls Reports of Iran’s Missile Test 'Concerning'

“Very concerning reports of Iran missile test will be discussed at the UN Security Council today. Would be inconsistent with UN resolution,” Johnson wrote on his Twitter account.
Earlier on Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief’s spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said that the European Union was concerned about the latest ballistic missile test conducted and urged Tehran to abstain from further actions that could negatively affect the mutual trust.
