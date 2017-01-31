UN Security Council Considers Russia Draft on Results of Astana Talks on Syria

© Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov No Preparations Underway for New Round of Astana Talks on Syria - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council is working on the Russian draft on the outcomes of the Syrian talks that took place in Astana last week, the acting Security Council President, Swedish Ambassador to the UN Olof Skoog said on Tuesday.

"It’s being worked on. It could happen, of course, it’s not impossible at all," Skoog told reporters.

On January 23-24, the talks on Syria's crisis settlement took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The talks brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.

On Monday, Vitaly Naumkin, Russia's adviser to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, said that Astana may become a permanent host of peace talks between Syrian government and armed opposition representatives.

The Astana talks are expected to be followed by Geneva negotiations under UN auspices, initially set for February 8, but then postponed till late February.