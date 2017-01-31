London Mayor to Urge Global Community to Condemn Trump’s Immigration Order

© AFP 2016/ Mark RALSTON Trump Immigration Order Worst Foreign Policy Decision Since Iraq Invasion - Senator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement on the Mayor of London website, Khan will address ambassadors and senior dignitaries from more than 100 countries at a Diplomatic Reception at City Hall. Representatives of five countries subject to the ban – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan and Yemen – are set to attend the reception.

“Targeting people for no reason other than their faith or their country of birth is cruel, prejudiced and counterproductive…. As an international community, I believe we have a responsibility to show moral leadership and so my ask of you tonight is this: join me in speaking out against this ban and condemning it for what it really is – discriminatory, self-defeating and completely un-American,” Khan is expected to say.

The Mayor will also warn the United States of the risks of “playing straight into the hands of terrorists and extremists whose overriding goal is to divide people and deceive them into believing that Islam is incompatible with Western values.”

Apart from that, Khan will reiterate his call for the UK government to rescind its offer of a full state visit for President Trump while the ban remains in place.

On Friday January 27, 2017, Trump signed the executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspending all refugee admission for 120 days, which caused a massive political and public outcry in Muslim-majority countries and all over the world.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described the ban as "divisive and wrong", and the Prime Minister Theresa May put out a statement saying her government did "not agree" with it. A petition on the UK Government and Parliament website to prevent Trump from making a state visit to the UK passed the 1.6 million mark.