Turkish, Russian Lawmakers May Jointly Visit Syria Amid Boosted Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The news comes amid nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution. Russia and Turkey are monitoring and registering violations of the truce on a daily basis.

"Konstantin Kosachev [at a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Lazip Dirioz] spoke about the results of a joint trip with members of the European Parliament to Syria. He proposed to consider organizing a similar trip to the Syrian Arab Republic by Russian and Turkish parliamentarians," the Federation Council said in a statement Tuesday.

Last week during the Astana talks on the Syrian settlement involving representatives of Damascus and armed opposition, Russian, Iranian and Turkish diplomats agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the Syrian truce.