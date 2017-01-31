Czech FM Draws Similarities Between Hacks on Ministry, US DNC

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Zaoralek hypothesized that a foreign state could be behind the cyberattack.

"By its nature, the hacking attacks carried out on the Czech Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs are very similar to those carried out earlier on the US Democratic Party headquarters' online system," Zaoralek said at a briefing.

Zaoralek ruled out that the hackers could have managed to get into the ministry's internal computer system. According to the minister, they could get some information only from his email, which does not contain any classified data.

Earlier in the day, media reported citing an intelligence source that a group of unknown hackers had cracked the emails of the Czech foreign minister and his deputies and had stolen thousands of user accounts, as well as classified data.

According to the Neovlini news portal, the hacker attack lasted for several months and this scandal has become the biggest in the area of security in recent years.

At the same time, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Michael Lagronova did not confirm that some classified data was under threat, adding that the investigation was underway.

In a recent report on alleged Russian meddling in November's US presidential election, US intelligence agencies claimed "with high confidence" that Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) used Guccifer 2.0 hacker , as well as the DCLeaks.com website, to hack computers belonging to both major US political parties and release the obtained information in an effort to covertly influence the election and help Donald Trump win.

Russian government officials have repeatedly denied accusations of interfering in US elections, including charges of hacking DNC systems.

Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million in the presidential election on November 8, 2016. Trump, however, claims he would have won the popular vote if not for three to five million ballots that were cast illegally, although he has failed to release evidence to substantiate the claims.