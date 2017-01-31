UK Ambassador to Kiev Worried by 'Bloodshed' in East Ukraine's Avdiivka

KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Alexander Motuzyanik claimed that three Ukrainian officers were killed and 24 were injured over the past 24 hours in the eastern Ukraine hostilities.

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said at least six people had died, 13 others had been wounded as result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on the DPR territory in the past 24 hours.

"Deeply worried by bloodshed and humanitarian situation in #Avdiivka [Avdeevka]. Immediate truce vital to help civilians," Gough said via her official Twitter account.

Ceasefire violations in the area resulted in water and power supply cut offs in Avdiivka.

In February 2015, Ukrainian authorities in Kiev and militias in eastern part of the country reached a ceasefire following the talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk, Belarus.