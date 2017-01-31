No Preparations Underway for New Round of Astana Talks on Syria - Ministry

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Russian Lawmaker Says Astana May Become Permanent Platform for Syrian Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He stressed that the possibility of Astana-2 depended on the talks participants and reached agreements.

"No, there are no undergoing preparations, that is what I can exactly tell you… I have not heard neither about timing, nor even about intentions to hold [next talks on Syria] in Kazakhstan," Jainakov said.

On January 23-24, the talks on Syria's crisis settlement took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The talks brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.

On Monday, Vitaly Naumkin, Russia's adviser to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, said that Astana may become a permanent host of peace talks between Syrian government and armed opposition representatives.

The Astana talks are expected to be followed by Geneva negotiations under UN auspices, initially set for February 8, but then postponed till late February.