Register
16:38 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull looks out from his plane upon arrival at the international airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila on November 17, 2015.

    Australia & UK's 'Own Little Trumps': Turnbull, May to 'Be Condemned in History'

    © AFP 2016/ Noel Celis
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 14922

    Australia is asking US president Donald Trump to ensure its citizens are exempt from the executive order impacting seven Muslim-majority countries, after US officials moved to reassure Canada and the UK.

    On January 27, Trump signed an executive order titled "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States." As a result, many countries including the Australian government requested that the US provide some reassurance that their citizens would not be impacted. However, this latest move by Australia is being seen as "double standards" by some experts, who believe that like the UK, the Australian government is not speaking out against an "injustice." 

    Kon Karapanagiotidis, founder and CEO of the Asylum Seeker Resource Center (ASRC), said that the Australian government is demonstrating complete and total absence of leadership and that Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull saying the country has a non-discrimination policy and stands up for diversity, is "profound hypocrisy." 

    ​"In December 2016, the Australian immigration minister Peter Dutton tried to ban all refugees arriving by boat from entering the country. So, we have our own little Trump here in Australia, and when our PM is silent and pursuing a similar line to that of Trump, you begin to see the disgust and shame in our country," Karapanagiotidis told Sputnik.

    "The PM wants Australian nationals to be looked after, but we have a fascist policy, not seen since the 1940s. The president of the free world, Donald J. Trump has closed its doors on those who need the most help. Many Australians are disgusted by this, however our government has not condemned Trump, like the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel did.

    "Theresa May and Turnbull are willing to sacrifice the lives of refugees, simply for trade," he added.

    Karapanagiotidis doesn't believe that trade is the only reason why the Australian government refuses to speak out against Trump's new policy, referring to when refugees come by sea, the government will lock them up. This is the same for the UK, according to Karapanagiotidis.

    "Look at what the former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron did with Brexit, he pandered to racists and the UK is now ruined. Its deeper then trade, these are people who claim to be people of faith and values and it just seems to be about financial acceptance," Karapanagiotidis said.

    'Like a Locomotive'

    Trump and those who support the new policy believe however that this is not about trade or relations, but it's about security and securing the country's borders.

    Many US citizens have come out in support of the new executive order and said that it makes sense as the country has to maintain its borders, making this one of the ways in which it can do that.

    Some also believe that Trump's new move shows he is not afraid to fulfil what he promised he would do when campaigning.

    "It shows me that he means what he says, he's just unafraid. He's just going ahead like a locomotive, and I like him more and more every time he does something," Judith Wilkenroh, 72, a retired social-services worker from Maryland, US said.

    Other Trump supporters welcomed the order, saying that it was not up to the US to take care of the world's needy.

    "We're not the world's Social Security office. We're not here to take care of people, I understand that people need help, but there are other ways besides bringing them here," said Jim Buterbaugh, from Western Montana.

    Actually, these views are supported by the majority of US citizens. A new Rasmussen Reports poll has shown that 57 percent of likely US voters were in favor of the new policy, whereas 33 percent opposed it.

    'About Winning Votes'

    Karapanagiotidis said that this treatment by the Western governments towards refugees is not about protecting the country's welfare and maintaining security, but its all about winning votes.

    "Before these western governments look at the human rights records of Iran and Zimbabwe, they need to take a closer look at their own. A British person, for example is more likely to die at home than at the hands of ISIS [Daesh].

    "It's not about protecting our way of life, it's about winning votes," Karapanagiotidis told Sputnik.

    "Distract people by saying we are keeping them safe. Turnbull and May will be condemned in history for what they have done," he concluded.

    Related:

    Trump's Next Steps in Foreign Policy Unpredictable - Official
    Turkish Deputy PM Calls Trump's Immigration Order Discriminatory
    Trump’s Protectionist Economic Decisions Threaten Global Trade – Minister
    Australian Dual Citizens Exempted From Trump’s Order on Immigration
    Tags:
    border control, supporters, executive order, poll, Muslims, immigrants, refugees, ban, security, trade, Rasmussen Reports, Malcolm Turnbull, Peter Dutton, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Australia, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok