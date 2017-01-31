Turkish Deputy PM Calls Trump's Immigration Order Discriminatory

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the US president signed an executive order banning all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

"Unfortunately, I am of the opinion that rising Islamophobia, xenophobia and anti-immigrant feelings have a great weight on this decision. Taking such a decision in a country like America where different ethnic and religious groups are able to co-exist is very offensive. This is not right… This is a discriminative decision. I hope they will correct it," Kurtulmus said as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News.

Other world leaders from Canada, France and Italy have also voiced their criticism and opposition to the immigration order.

Earlier in January, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim criticized the migration policy of Trump referring to his executive order to begin the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States.