Kremlin Suspects Kiev of Disrupting Minsk Deal to Distract From Domestic Issues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in January, the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) informed of the aggravation of situation in Donbass. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military fired 900 mines and shells on the DPR territory on Sunday. The shelling continued on Monday.

"It looks like an attempt, by carrying out aggressive actions in the region of Donbass, to distract attention from the very shaky domestic situation," Peskov told reporters.