04:29 GMT +331 January 2017
    US President-elect Donald Trump (December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (October 19, 2016 in Berlin)

    Ex-US Senate Aide Calls Trump-Putin Talk 'Auspicious' Start to Improving Ties

    © AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson
    The first phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has laid the groundwork for better ties and strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington, former adviser to the Republican leadership in the US Senate Jim Jatras told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump and Putin got their direct relationship off to a good start in the telephone conversation on Saturday, marking an "auspicious start" for bilateral cooperation, Jim Jatras observed.

    "It’s an auspicious start," Jatras said on Monday. "More important than any particular topic is the evident willingness on both sides to improve ties and strategic cooperation. This itself is a sea-change from the overt hostility to Russia that characterized the Obama administration."

    Presentation of Gorbachev in Life book
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Gorbachev Welcomes Putin-Trump Phone Talks as Resumption of Broad Dialogue
    Jatras observed that both Trump and Putin made clear they wanted to start out by establishing a track record of cooperation to try to end the conflict in Syria, which has cost half-a-million lives over the past six years.

    "The first item on the agenda clearly is Syria. This is a venue where Washington-Moscow cooperation against radical Islamic terrorism can bear early fruit to the benefit of both countries, and for the Middle East region and the world," he stated.

    Jatras noted that, to the dismay of some of his supporters, Trump had included "safe zones" for civilians inside Syria among his proposals.

    The new safe zone proposal discussed by Trump and Putin was a different and far more constructive one.

    "As Foreign Minister [Sergei] Lavrov has noted, Moscow regards the Trump proposal as totally different. Russia has expressed its willingness to work with the US on such zones as long as they are approved by the Security Council and given legal status by the Syrian government," he said.

    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev
    © AFP 2016/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    After Talking to Putin, Trump 'Seems to be Joining the Normandy Format'
    Jatras pointed out that the United States and Russia would have to cooperate on implementation and ensure that any such zones were demilitarized, that only Syrians are able to reside there and not be a cover for foreign fighters, as well as that they represent a temporary measure.

    The zones needed to be recognized as a means "to facilitate Syrians’ reintegration into post-war society, not as a pretext for partition," he explained.

    Jatras compared Russia’s willingness to work with Trump on the new "safe zones’ proposal with Moscow’s willingness to cooperate with the Obama administration in 2013 to make sure Syria retained no chemical weapons.

    "Superficially, the positive Russian response is similar to Moscow’s surprise acceptance of former Secretary of State [John] Kerry’s… suggestion in 2013 that Syria give up its chemical weapons. However, I suspect this time… the US-Russia dialogue was choreographed," he said.

    Finally, Jatras cautioned that while the positive tone in the conversation and on the Syria issue reflected Trump’s own beliefs and goals, anti-Russian prejudice is sadly still far too evident in much of official Washington.

    Tags:
    cooperation, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Syria, Russia, United States
