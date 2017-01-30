UK State Visit Invitation to Trump Stands Amid Immigration Order - PM May

DUBLIN (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom stands behind its invitation of US President Donald Trump to the country this year despite Trump's executive order on immigration, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said during a press conference in Dublin on Monday.

"I have… issued that invitation for a state visit for President Trump to the United Kingdom, and that invitation stands," May told reporters.

The prime minister stressed that the two nations are close allies and share a special relationship.

Following the decree, an online petition was published at the website of the UK Parliament, demanding Trump be barred from making a state visit to the United Kingdom. More than 1.4 million people had signed the petition by Monday evening.