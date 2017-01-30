Trump 'Third Front' Undermining EU After Russia, Islamism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is posing a threat to the European Union along with radical Islamism and Russia, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, said Monday.
"I have just come back from US and my view is that we have a third front [of attack] that is undermining the EU… and that is Donald Trump," Verhofstadt was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper.
According to the outlet, Verhofstadt besides warned about the dangers of the nationalism in Europe and across the Atlantic.
Verhofstadt, formerly a member of Belgian Parliament, represents the European Parliament in the negotiations over the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Know thyself" was not said to wise men. It was said to those who had a veil over their eyes. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The man is a complete fool to even contemplate making such a rash and irrecoverable statement. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, Those types act like they are crazy. I guess "globalist" is what people call them, but they are dangerous and not mentally stable. There is so much emotion in them about what should be professional matters, everything is so personal to them. Their opinions are more like a religion to them, "globalists" or whatever they are called.
marcanhalt
ivanwa88
Seems to me these types of Prussian European personalities see everything from a position of uncompromising superiority or position of do or die its a rigid morbid sense of self closely related to self humiliation and sexual oppression a deviant and suppressed self that must destroy to survive.
jasin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)