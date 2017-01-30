Trump 'Third Front' Undermining EU After Russia, Islamism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is posing a threat to the European Union along with radical Islamism and Russia, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, said Monday.

"I have just come back from US and my view is that we have a third front [of attack] that is undermining the EU… and that is Donald Trump," Verhofstadt was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper.

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Trump Slams EU Migration Policy

During his speech in London, Verhofstadt called Russia and radical Islamism the first two outside dangers that the European Union was facing.

According to the outlet, Verhofstadt besides warned about the dangers of the nationalism in Europe and across the Atlantic.

Verhofstadt, formerly a member of Belgian Parliament, represents the European Parliament in the negotiations over the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.