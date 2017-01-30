Register
19:24 GMT +330 January 2017
    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev

    After Talking to Putin, Trump 'Seems to be Joining the Normandy Format'

    © AFP 2016/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    666720

    Following the conversation between Presidents Putin and Trump, many experts focused on the joint efforts of the two countries in fighting terrorism as the main outcome of the talk; however political analyst Dmitry Abzalov pointed out to Sputnik that there seems to be one more serious achievement, and that is progress on the Ukraine crisis.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    Real Reason Why Obama Was Not as Eager as Trump to 'Knock the Hell Out of Daesh'
    On Saturday, Presidents Putin and Trump spoke over the phone in their first discussion about international issues since Trump was sworn in.

    According to the announcement on President Putin's official website, "Mr Putin and Mr Trump had a detailed discussion of pressing international issues, including the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli conflict, strategic stability and non-proliferation, the situation with Iran’s nuclear program, and the Korean Peninsula issue."

    "The discussion also touched upon the main aspects of the Ukrainian crisis. The sides agreed to build up partner cooperation in these and other areas," the statement added.

    While the statement on the Ukrainian crisis went largely unnoticed, Dmitri Abzalov, president of the Moscow-based Center for Strategic Communications, think tank noted to Sputnik that certain details suggest that the US president has joined the Normandy Four format.

    "Before making a phone call to the Russian president, Trump had been talking to Angela Merkel. Taking into account that after the conversation he was supposed to call Francois Hollande, the Ukrainian issue has been of certain importance. Donald Trump has basically begun talking to the Normandy Four," he said.

    A Ukrainian serviceman wears a mask depicting a skull on September 23, 2014 on armored personnel carrier (APC) in a suburb of the eastern town Debaltseve in the region of Donetsk
    © AFP 2016/ ANATOLII STEPANOV
    Putin, Trump Convinced Ukraine Crisis Cannot Be Protracted
    The political analyst further suggested that even though the Ukrainian crisis seems not to be the first priority for the new US president, it would be quite advantageous to reach an agreement with Moscow on the issue. It would also be beneficial to reach an agreement on nuclear cooperation and on the Syrian crisis, as the US president needs to show some results from his first 100 days in office, he added.

    Abzalov, however, further suggested that the Ukrainian issue will nevertheless be part of the "greater deal." Ukraine, he said, is not that important for Trump's electorate. However the deal on the issue will bear great importance and the anti-Russian sanctions are pegged to the Ukrainian issue, he finally stated.

      cast235
      This MAY bring issues And worst could derail talks and even get Russia vs U.S again.
      Or both could agree and live on.
      he coming to RAILROAD Ukraine into E.U NATO?
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      The reason why May is sending the destroyer and sending in her special forces into civilian areas to force the hand of Globalists seems she may end up on her own and responsible for sending her troops to a pitiful end.

      Trump needs to call her and bring her to heel before she sets the world on fire. After all she will only start it and certainly not end it that will be in the hands of others. She needs to remember London burnt down once before in history she may light the spark that burns it down again if she's not careful.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Trump will join, Porky will abdicate the throne, Donbass will be restored and the sanctions will be damned to hell from whence they came. At the side bar, "All hail the victors!" will be soundly sung and Soros will have grown older and weaker by the time it is done.
    • Reply
      ViTran
      What for ...
    • Reply
      ViTranin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, No ... Nato troops of RF soil will mean war to All of West ... not just UK
    • Reply
      jas
      That's a big leap. The Normandy Four are some of the key nations involved in major world events. Trump made more calls on Sunday. The article is making a huge leap, in that regard. But I think Trump will see that Russia isn't the problem in Ukraine and that the Kiev junta is what it is.
    Show new comments (0)

