Baghdad Urges Washington to Review 'Erroneous' Ban on Entry for Iraqi Nationals

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Iraqi lawmakers voted to introduce retaliatory measures in response to the ban, forbidding US citizens to visit Iraq for 90 days.

"The Foreign Ministry is upset and surprised by the President's executive order… It is deeply regretful that this order targets a state allied with the United States, tied to it by a strategic partnership… [The Foreign Ministry believes it is] necessary for the US administration to revise this erroneous decision," Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad Jamal said as quoted in a statement.

On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.