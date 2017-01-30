MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian-US joint fight against terrorism could be the starting point for improvement of relations between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Of course, it could become one of the main starting points. Although our bilateral relationship is so widely projected onto the global agenda that it certainly cannot be ruled out that there will be some other topics. But… from the point of view of the most dangerous challenges faced by the world community, including our two countries, it is the fight against terrorism," Peskov told reporters.

"The subject of Syria was featured on the agenda of the telephone conversation," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman echoed the White House's statement issued on Saturday that said Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to work together "to achieve more peace throughout the world including Syria."