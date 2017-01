MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's directive to bar entry to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries does not concern Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"This is not our business," Peskov told reporters.

On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days and barring the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.