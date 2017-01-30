Register
08:46 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop

    Australia to Support US in Migration, Border Protection Policy

    © AP Photo/ Tertius Pickard
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 28273

    Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said that Australian authorities will support the United States in implementation of strict policy in the spheres of immigration and border protection.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Australian authorities will support the United States in implementation of strict policy in the spheres of immigration and border protection, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Monday.

    "I'm confident that the Australian government and the US government will continue to support each other in ensuring that we can implement our strong immigration and border protection policies," Bishop said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

    The minister added that Canberra and Washington had a long history of relations and she wanted to ensure that the citizens of both countries would preserve the rights to visit the other state.

    Turkish Kurd refugees on an Indonesian fishing boat are guarded by Navy personnel 20 kms off Melville Island, near the northern mainland city of Darwin. The fate of the refugees suspected to be seeking asylum in Australia was unknown after they sailed into a legal storm over the country's tough immigration laws (File)
    © AFP 2016/ DAVID HANCOCK
    No Hollywood Ending: Australia Makes Disaster Movie to Ward of Migrants
    Bishop's position was voiced against the backdrop of the critical statements made by a number of politicians around the world, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in regard to the recent decision of Washington to introduce entry restrictions for the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, such as Yemen and Syria.

    Australia and the United States have been cooperation on the issue of undocumented migration for quite a long time. In 2016 the two countries have announced an accord on resettlement of the refugees from Australia's detention centers to the United States.

    Related:

    Australia's Migrant 'Turnback' Policy Is Illegal – Amnesty International
    Australian Lawmaker Reignites Calls Against Detention of Migrant Children
    Australia to Take in Extra Syrian Refugees Amid Migrant Crisis
    Australia Police Control Unrest at Migrant Detention Center
    Tags:
    immigration policy, Donald Trump, Julie Bishop, Australia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok