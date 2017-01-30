Britons With Dual Citizenship to Have Right to Enter US Despite Entry Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States", which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time. The order has raised concerns over the possibility of Britons with dual citizenship to enter the United States.

"The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has today held conversations with the US Government and as a result we can clarify that the Presidential executive order only applies to individuals travelling from one of the seven named countries… If you are a dual citizen of one of those countries travelling to the US from OUTSIDE those countries then the order does not apply to you," the statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement, Britons with more than one citizenship travelling to the United States from the territory of the states mentioned in the decree could face extra checks.

The statement added that UK nationals without the dual citizenship travelling from the affected seven states would not be prevented from entering the United States.