Britons With Dual Citizenship to Have Right to Enter US Despite Entry Ban

"The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has today held conversations with the US Government and as a result we can clarify that the Presidential executive order only applies to individuals travelling from one of the seven named countries… If you are a dual citizen of one of those countries travelling to the US from OUTSIDE those countries then the order does not apply to you," the statement said on Sunday.
According to the statement, Britons with more than one citizenship travelling to the United States from the territory of the states mentioned in the decree could face extra checks.
The statement added that UK nationals without the dual citizenship travelling from the affected seven states would not be prevented from entering the United States.
