Finnish Ministers Slam Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims

MURMANSK (Russia) (Sputnik) — Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini and the country's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkanen have criticized the measures imposed by US President Donald Trump restricting entry to the United States for nationals from several Muslim-majority states, local media reported.

The Yle broadcaster reported that Soini calls the decision to prevent people from entering the country on the ground of their citizenship as "unfair."

The media outlet added that Mykkanen said that Finland along with other EU member states can not accept that refugees could be discriminated because of their confession.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States", which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time. The move has already been criticized by a number of politicians, including German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom among others.