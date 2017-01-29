Russia's Syrian Diaspora Participated in Draft Constitution Elaboration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The representatives of the Syrian diaspora in Russia with different political views participated in the elaboration of the Syrian draft constitution, Russian Defense Ministry's Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate Gen. Stanislav Gadjimagomedov said on Sunday.

"The representatives of the Syrian diaspora in Russia… with different political views, as well as prominent Russian orientalists, specialists in the constitutional law and lawmaking participated in the work on the draft," Gadjimagomedov told Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

Gadjimagomedov added that the draft had a framework nature and was aimed at outlining the main principles of the Syrian state future organization.

On Friday, Russia submitted Syrian constitution draft to the Syrian government and opposition, following the Astana talks, which gathered representatives of Syrian government and armed opposition on January 23-24.