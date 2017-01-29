UK Foreign Secretary Talks to Trump's Team About UK Entry Ban Exemption

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States", which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

Johnson is talking to US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief strategist Stephen Bannon, Sky News broadcaster reported.

Earlier on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May tasked Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd with examining the possible consequences of the new security measure for the UK citizens. The spokesperson for May said that the United Kingdom did not approve of this approach and would not adopt a similar policy.