UK Foreign Secretary Talks to Trump's Team About UK Entry Ban Exemption

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is talking to the members of US President Donald Trump's administration to negotiate an exemption from US travel ban for UK nationals who hold a second citizenship, UK media reported Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States", which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.
Johnson is talking to US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief strategist Stephen Bannon, Sky News broadcaster reported.
Earlier on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May tasked Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd with examining the possible consequences of the new security measure for the UK citizens. The spokesperson for May said that the United Kingdom did not approve of this approach and would not adopt a similar policy.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete so johnson still can't get to communicate directly with trump? :) Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ......Johnson is talking to US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief strategist Stephen Bannon, Sky News broadcaster reported......... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete michael,
michael
Hermes
Because Donald Trump doesn't want to talk to him until he publicly apologizes for the things he said about him.
And Trump knows that Johnson is just a fat version of Corbyn and both are out to wreck Britain and destroy the british people and their culture. The guy is working for Soros jut like the rest of them. Whatever he says or thinks is completely irrelevant.
Hermesin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
Johnson first said:The only reason I wouldn't visit some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump'.
After the elections he said he was “looking forward” to working with Donald Trump.
The guy is a flaming joke.
How can you have serious talks with someone like that. He is either a schizophrenic or a blatant liar.
Trump is never going to meet with him and Johnson will be forced to resign I think.