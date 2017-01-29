Register
    Lithuanian Lawmaker Proposes Taking Kaliningrad Away From Russia

    Lithuanian lauwmaker Linas Balsys has suggested that the European Union should think seriously about how to take the Russian exclave region of Kaliningrad away from Moscow's jurisdiction and 'return' it to Europe, saying that recent Russian actions have shown that the borders formed after the Second World War have lost their legal force.

    Balsys made the proposal last week at a local conference called 'The World in 2017: The View from Vilnius', Lithuanian news portal Baltnews.lt has reported.

    The lawmaker suggested that Russia lost its legal right to the Kaliningrad Region after Moscow's 'annexation' of Crimea, and now the status of the territory formerly known as East Prussia needs to be discussed at the international level.

    "Time has run out for Kaliningrad's," Balsys declared, speaking before conference delegates in the Lithuanian capital. "Kaliniingrad was not given to Russia in perpetuity, either at the Potsdam Conference or at the Helsinki conference. It was [only] said that the region would be put under Soviet administration until a final European peace agreement is signed," he suggested. Accordingly, he added, European officials should discuss how to 'return' the former German lands to Europe.

    Balsys isn't the first Lithuanian politician to propose taking Kaliningrad away from Russia. Earlier, Laurynas Kasciunas a lawmaker from the Homeland Union party, proposed something similar.

    Asked to comment on Balsys' remarks, Russian Duma lawmaker Gennady Onishchenko told Russia's LifeNews news website that the Lithuanian MP should have his head examined.

    "I don't know what's going on in Lithuania, and why they have decided to speak on this subject, but there's probably a good reason for it: in springtime people suffer from a vitamin deficiency, which can account for these quirks," Onishchenko joked. "Don't worry about it –local psychiatrists will take care of it," he added. The lawmaker suggested that Balsys may have simply been bored, and as a result is trying to draw attention to himself.

    The city of Kaliningrad, formerly German Konigsberg, together with the surrounding territory of East Prussia, was signed over to Soviet jurisdiction by agreements that were made by the USSR and the Western Allies at the Potsdam Conference in July 1945. The final status of the region was agreed by the Allied Control Council in Germany through the agreement 'On the Liquidation of the Prussian State' on February 25, 1947. At that time, the territory was signed over to administration of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR), to which the Russian Federation is the legal successor.

    Crimea joined Russia in March 2014 after authorities organized a referendum asking the peninsula's residents if they wanted to break off from Ukraine and rejoin Russia following the Maidan coup in Kiev. Amid voter turnout of over 80%, over 96% of Crimea's residents voted to rejoin Russia.

