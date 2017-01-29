Over 1Mln People Cast Ballots in Socialist Primaries in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 1.3 million people have cast their ballots at over 75 percent of the polling stations, Le Monde newspaper reported, citing organizers.

According to the newspaper, about one million people had voted at over 70 percent of the polling stations by 5 p.m. at the previous round.

About 7,500 polling stations opened this morning at 9 a.m. (08:00 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m. (18:00 GMT). The voters are choosing among the two remaining contenders — former Prime Minister Manuel Valls and ex-Education Minister Benoit Hamon.

The first round of the Socialist primaries took place on January 22, with Hamon coming first as he received 36.5 percent of votes and Valls trailing him with 31.9 percent.

The polls generally show little enthusiasm for either PS candidate in the general election, favoring Francois Fillon, the candidate of The Republicans party, Marine Le Pen, the National Front nominee, and an independent candidate from the left Emmanuel Macron.