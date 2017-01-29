'Neutral and Balanced' Syrian Draft Constitution Respects Gov't and Opposition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Syrian draft constitution prepared by Russia takes into account the interests of both the Syrian government and opposition, the Russian Defense Ministry's Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate Gen. Stanislav Gadjimagomedov said on Sunday.
"The draft constitution is neutral and balanced. It takes into account modern democratic principles and norms of a secular state as well as centuries-long Syrian traditions and customs … It is based on the compromise … taking into account the interests of current authorities and those, who pose themselves as opposition," Gadjimagomedov told Rossiya-24 broadcaster.
The Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.
