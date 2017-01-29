UN's Egeland Destroys 'Small' Trump, Praises 'Great' Trudeau Amid US Entry Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trudeau published a series of messages on Twitter, clarifying Canada’s stance on welcoming migrants and refugees from troubled states "regardless of your faith," following Trump’s order of temporarily preventing nationals from several Muslim-majority countries and refugees from arriving in the United States.

A leader is great when protecting the vulnerable: @JustinTrudeau He is small when follows the mob and attacks the innocent: @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/TQhQw6dIF8 — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) 29 января 2017 г.

Trudeau said earlier on Sunday that the US authorities had confirmed that Canadians, even with dual citizenship, would not be affected by Trump's entry restrictions.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

The global war refugee population has been growing over the past several years, as between 2005 and 2015 it grew from 37 million to 65.3 million due to rising violence in the Middle East and North Africa, according to UN figures.