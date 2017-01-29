Register
    Syrian refugees are greeted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) on their arrival from Beirut at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada December 11, 2015

    UN's Egeland Destroys 'Small' Trump, Praises 'Great' Trudeau Amid US Entry Ban

    Jan Egeland, the chair of the UN Task Force on Humanitarian Access in Syria, criticized Sunday US President Donald Trump’s order aimed at decreasing the flow of migrants into the United States, while supporting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s welcoming stance toward refugees.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trudeau published a series of messages on Twitter, clarifying Canada’s stance on welcoming migrants and refugees from troubled states "regardless of your faith," following Trump’s order of temporarily preventing nationals from several Muslim-majority countries and refugees from arriving in the United States.

    Trudeau said earlier on Sunday that the US authorities had confirmed that Canadians, even with dual citizenship, would not be affected by Trump's entry restrictions.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    As Protests Rage, Trump Says Travel Bans 'Working Out Very Nicely'
    On Friday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

    The global war refugee population has been growing over the past several years, as between 2005 and 2015 it grew from 37 million to 65.3 million due to rising violence in the Middle East and North Africa, according to UN figures.

    Related:

    Trump's Entry Ban for Muslim-Majority Countries 'Shameful, Cruel' - London Mayor
    DHS Promises to Follow Trump's Entry Ban for Muslim-Majority Countries
    Hillary Clinton Backs Protests Against Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims
    UK PM Disagrees With US Entry Ban, Pledges to Respond If Britons Affected
    Iran to Take Reciprocal Measures Against US Entry Ban - Foreign Ministry
    Eleven Nobel Laureates Sign Petition Against Trump's Entry Ban for Refugees
