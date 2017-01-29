Register
    People prepare to vote at a polling station during the second round of the left-wing primary for the 2017 French presidential election, on January 29, 2017 in Toulouse, southern France

    French Socialist Party Holds Second Round of Primaries

    © AFP 2016/ PASCAL PAVANI
    Second round of primaries of the French Socialist Party began, the voters are to choose among the two remaining contenders - former Prime Minister Manuel Valls and ex-Education Minister Benoit Hamon.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — The French Socialist Party is conducting the second round of primaries to choose a candidate for presidential elections, which will take place in April 2017.

    About 7,500 polling stations opened this morning at 9 a.m. (08:00 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m. (18:00 GMT). The voters are to choose among the two remaining contenders — former Prime Minister Manuel Valls and ex-Education Minister Benoit Hamon.

    First round of Socialist presidential primary in France
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    French Security System Thwarted Cyberattack During Socialist Primaries
    The first round of the Socialist primaries took place on January 22, with Hamon coming first as he received 36.5 percent of votes and Valls, who received 31.9 percent, coming second.

    Meanwhile, according to polls, the Socialist candidate, regardless of the results of the primaries, is likely to lose to the candidates from other parties, including Marine Le Pen (National Front) and Francois Fillon (The Republicans).

    Tags:
    primaries, French Socialist Party, Benoit Hamon, Manuel Valls, France
