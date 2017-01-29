Register
10:01 GMT +329 January 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    Trump Has Strong Intentions to Cooperate With Moscow - Russian Lawmaker

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    128161

    The first deputy chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the the upper house of Russia's parliament told Sputnik that he thought US President Donald Trump had serious intentions to cooperate with Russia.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US President Trump Holds First Official Phone Call With Russian President Putin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held the first phone conversation after the latter's inauguration. The sides discussed a number of issues, including the situation in the Middle East and counterterrorism fight.

    "Of course the phone call of the two presidents could not solve all the problems in the Russian-US relations that have accumulated for years, but the first step has been taken. Of course, Donald Trump is limited in his actions to a certain extent, but it seems that he has strong intentions to cooperate with Russia," Franz Klintsevich said Saturday.

    He said the fact that the two presidents had set a high-priority task to join efforts in the struggle against international terrorism was also very important.

    During both the election campaign and the period after his victory in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump has made a number of statements calling to mend ties between Moscow and Washington and stressing the need to cooperate on several issues, including on fight against international terrorism.

      cast235
      The Russia use of aerospace forces with U.S is a great idea. But U.S have an 86 minions coalition, which role will Russia play? Gifting tech and training like STOOGES?
      Russia MUST rethink that value of the proposal.
      What Russia will achieve and why. Specially how.
      Ab out economic ties, why? All will be seized, and all industries stolen after TRUMP leaves office.
      ANd all signed will be again, We been LIED, @ Kremlin. Russia needs a TRUMP. Not as president, which is great enough, but to end the RUSSIAN BUSINESS BUFFOON image. And the MAKE IN INDIA, STUPIDITY. The latest will have DIRE consequences for Russia.
