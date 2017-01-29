Trump Has Strong Intentions to Cooperate With Moscow - Russian Lawmaker

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst US President Trump Holds First Official Phone Call With Russian President Putin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held the first phone conversation after the latter's inauguration. The sides discussed a number of issues, including the situation in the Middle East and counterterrorism fight.

"Of course the phone call of the two presidents could not solve all the problems in the Russian-US relations that have accumulated for years, but the first step has been taken. Of course, Donald Trump is limited in his actions to a certain extent, but it seems that he has strong intentions to cooperate with Russia," Franz Klintsevich said Saturday.

He said the fact that the two presidents had set a high-priority task to join efforts in the struggle against international terrorism was also very important.

During both the election campaign and the period after his victory in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump has made a number of statements calling to mend ties between Moscow and Washington and stressing the need to cooperate on several issues, including on fight against international terrorism.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!