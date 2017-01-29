Trump Has Strong Intentions to Cooperate With Moscow - Russian Lawmaker

"Of course the phone call of the two presidents could not solve all the problems in the Russian-US relations that have accumulated for years, but the first step has been taken. Of course, Donald Trump is limited in his actions to a certain extent, but it seems that he has strong intentions to cooperate with Russia," Franz Klintsevich said Saturday.
He said the fact that the two presidents had set a high-priority task to join efforts in the struggle against international terrorism was also very important.
During both the election campaign and the period after his victory in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump has made a number of statements calling to mend ties between Moscow and Washington and stressing the need to cooperate on several issues, including on fight against international terrorism.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Russia use of aerospace forces with U.S is a great idea. But U.S have an 86 minions coalition, which role will Russia play? Gifting tech and training like STOOGES?
cast235
Russia MUST rethink that value of the proposal.
What Russia will achieve and why. Specially how.
Ab out economic ties, why? All will be seized, and all industries stolen after TRUMP leaves office.
ANd all signed will be again, We been LIED, @ Kremlin. Russia needs a TRUMP. Not as president, which is great enough, but to end the RUSSIAN BUSINESS BUFFOON image. And the MAKE IN INDIA, STUPIDITY. The latest will have DIRE consequences for Russia.