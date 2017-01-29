Trump, Turnbull Discuss US-Australian Ties, Situation in Asia-Pacific Region

© AFP 2016/ MICHAEL BRADLEY Australia to Carry On Work With TPP Nations Despite US Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull discussed the relations between the two countries and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the White House said in a statement.

"Both leaders emphasized the enduring strength and closeness of the US-Australia relationship that is critical for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and globally," the statement said on Saturday.

The statement added that the conversation lasted for about 25 minutes.

On Saturday, Trump held a number of phone conversations with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe among others.