Trump, Turnbull Discuss US-Australian Ties, Situation in Asia-Pacific Region

"Both leaders emphasized the enduring strength and closeness of the US-Australia relationship that is critical for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and globally," the statement said on Saturday.
The statement added that the conversation lasted for about 25 minutes.
On Saturday, Trump held a number of phone conversations with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe among others.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I wouldn't take anything that Talkbull told Trump to the Bank! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The House Negro Australia has finally met the New plantation owner Trump...Obviously the slaves are full of praise for the new Plantation owner. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I keep reading about peace, but all I see is war.
terryjohnodgers
topolcats
Bows, applause and obedience is all Australian leaders are capable of doing when it comes to facing her neo colonial bosses!..What a shame Australia has no independent foreign policy. Just like her brother house slaves in the UK and Canada!
jas