White House: Conversation of Putin, Trump 'Significant Start' to Mend Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump was a "significant start" to improve the relations between the two countries, the White House said in a statement.

"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the statement said on Saturday.

"Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern," the statement added.