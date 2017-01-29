White House: Conversation of Putin, Trump 'Significant Start' to Mend Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump was a "significant start" to improve the relations between the two countries, the White House said in a statement.
"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the statement said on Saturday.
"Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern," the statement added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Good! That's a breath of fresh air in the USA-Russia relationship! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Why good did Obama do? Foreign policy is a mess. And how much of a legacy did Obama have if it can be wiped out with less than 10 executive orders in a week's time? A legacy without much depth. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is a pleasant and welcome change. If differences can be worked out and the new administration wants to play nice, that's a good thing. It's a shame that the warmongers in congress are so adamant about not giving this a chance. It is so important for Trump to get this right. So far he is sticking to his word on his promises and although I don't universally agree with him on everything, I am enthusiastic about this new President. He is a man of action and this is a good start.
RedBanner
jas
Darrell R