Trump Invites German Chancellor Merkel to Washington

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Trump, Putin Agree on Need for Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism

US President Donald Trump has accepted German Chancellor Angela Merkel's invitation to come in July at G20 summit in Hamburg and also has invited the Chancellor to visit Washington in near future, the German government reported.

In a phone call between the two leaders, Trump and Merkel also agreed to step up joint fight against terrorism and work together for stabilization in the crisis regions.

"They also agreed to intensify their cooperation aimed at fighting terrorism and violent extremism as well as stabilization of the situation in the Middle East," the statement said.

According to the German government, the two leaders also discussed relations with Russia and conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump have held a detailed phone conversation on Saturday evening. A wide range of topics were discussed, particularly, NATO, the situation in the Middle East, as well as in North Africa, relations with Russia and the conflict in eastern Ukraine," the statement said.