Hollande: Lifting Russian Sanctions Possible After Minsk Accords Implementation

French President Francois Hollande has told the President of the United States Donald Trump in a phone call that sanctions against Russia may be lifted only after implementation of Minsk agreements, Elysee Palace reported.

Hollande has also expressed intention to develop dialogue with Russia on all issues.

"In terms of Russia, the [French] leader reaffirmed his willingness to pursue and strengthen the dialogue on all issues. He insisted that the sanctions imposed in relation to the situation in Ukraine could not be lifted until the situation in the east of the country is resolved through the complete implementation of Minsk accords," the statement read.