Hollande: Lifting Russian Sanctions Possible After Minsk Accords Implementation

French President Francois Hollande has told the President of the United States Donald Trump in a phone call that sanctions against Russia may be lifted only after implementation of Minsk agreements, Elysee Palace reported.
Hollande has also expressed intention to develop dialogue with Russia on all issues.
"In terms of Russia, the [French] leader reaffirmed his willingness to pursue and strengthen the dialogue on all issues. He insisted that the sanctions imposed in relation to the situation in Ukraine could not be lifted until the situation in the east of the country is resolved through the complete implementation of Minsk accords," the statement read.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So ,according to Hollande, never. The Kiev junta will never comply enough to achieve what Hollande says is required to stop the sanctions. I think this is by design. If Trump wants global stability, he'll have to find a way to defeat the neo-liberals and neocons. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I am so tired of this old and stale line by all these parrots. Russia is not party to this agreement and has nothing to do with its enforcement. It's up to Porky to implement it and that will never happen unless he is forced by the EU. The EU needs to pressure Porky and back off Russia. The US needs to pull out of Ukraine in all respects. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i should say that Russia hasn't links with Minsk agreement, but too, that if Eu don't wake up, dangerous challenges are waiting...
jas
Tim - USA
francescoslossel